South African umpiring greats Joubert & Wright bid farewell to international hockey
Photo credit: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics
As has been widely reported, numerous players decided to hang up their hockey sticks following the completion of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in August. However, it is not only athletes who step away at the end of an Olympic cycle, with no fewer than five of the world’s finest international umpires also finishing on a high at the world’s greatest sporting spectacle.