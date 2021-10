Men’s EHL Ranking Cup







M12: KHC Dragons 1 (T Crols) Surbiton 1 (L Taylor), Dragons win shoot-out 3-1



Loic van Doren and hosts KHC Dragons produced a sublime shoot-out to beat Surbiton and reach the 5th place playoff against Rot-Weiss Köln on Sunday with the English side ending with a 13th place ranking.