Men's EHL Ranking Cup







M9: HC Minsk 5 (V Belousov 3, A Hancharou, M Paulovich) Three Rock Rovers 4 (B Johnson, F Morris, R Spencer, A Haughton)



HC Minsk recorded a first ever win for a Belarussian side in the EHL as they got the better of Three Rock Rovers in a true nine-goal classic with drama and entertainment galore.