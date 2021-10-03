Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ramandeep, Chinglensana, Kothajit dropped from India men’s hockey camp

Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021
Hockey India named a 30-member core group in the men's national camp for the upcoming Olympic cycle to start in SAI Bengaluru from Monday.


Graham Reid in action during an India men's hockey training session. (File)   

Just days after the likes of SV Sunil, Birendra Lakra and Rupinder Singh called it quits from the national men’s hockey team, Hockey India dropped Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam and Kothajit Singh from the 30-member ‘core’ probable group for the senior men’s national coaching camp to begin in SAI, Bengaluru from October 4.

