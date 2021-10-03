Coach Graham Reid has named 30 probables for the camp starting Monday. Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh and Kothajit Khadangbam have not been called up.



By Naveen Peter





Picture by Hockey India



The men’s Indian hockey team, back from a historic Tokyo 2020 campaign which saw them end a 41-yearlong wait for an Olympic medal, will start its preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic cycle with a national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru from Monday.



