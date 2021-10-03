Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Target Paris 2024: Top names missing from Indian hockey team’s national camp

Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
View Comments

Coach Graham Reid has named 30 probables for the camp starting Monday. Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh and Kothajit Khadangbam have not been called up.

By Naveen Peter


Picture by Hockey India

The men’s Indian hockey team, back from a historic Tokyo 2020 campaign which saw them end a 41-yearlong wait for an Olympic medal, will start its preparation for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic cycle with a national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) South Centre in Bengaluru from Monday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.