Stickwomen go down to Peru in final, but seal Pan Am spot

Published on Sunday, 03 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 4
by Walter Alibey


T&T's Savannah de Freitas, left, and Zene Henry, celebrate a goal against Paraguay during their 2-2 round-robin draw at the 2021 Pan American Women's Challenge in Lima, Peru earlier this week. Both players were on target in T&T's 4-3 sudden-death shoot-out win over Paraguay in their semifinal match on Friday after a 1-1 draw in regulation-time. T&T won silver after going under to Peru in the final yesterday. PHOTO: PAHF..

Two unanswered goals from Peru's Solange Alonso and Marina Montes in the second and third quarters, respectively, assured Peru the top spot in the final of the Pan American Hockey Challenge in Lima, Peru against T&T, on Saturday.

