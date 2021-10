UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-2, 3-1 Big Ten), ranked No. 8 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, won a thrilling double-overtime game over No. 4 Northwestern (9-3, 1-2 Big Ten) in a battle of Big Ten powers. The Nittany Lions outlasted the Wildcats 2-1 (2OT) in the Sunday matinee played at Penn State, picking up an important Big Ten win.