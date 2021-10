By Kaitlyn Schmidt





UNC senior forward Erin Matson (1) carries the ball down the field during field hockey's home opener against Miami on Sept. 19, 2021, at Karen Shelton Stadium. UNC won 7-2. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel



After trailing 3-0 at halftime, the No. 5 North Carolina field hockey team (6-4, 1-1 ACC) fell to No. 11 Syracuse (7-2, 2-0 ACC), 5-0, on the road in an offensive standstill on Friday.