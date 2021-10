By Lindsey Ware





In the Sept. 24 field hockey match against Boston College, sophomore midfielder/fullback Katie Dixon (14) races for the ball against a Boston College defender. At half-time, UNC was winning 2-0. Photo by Katie Rains | The Daily Tar Heel



No. 5 UNC field hockey had a 6-0 shutout win at Albany on Sunday, a redeeming comeback from its Friday loss to No. 11 Syracuse.