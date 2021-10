The Hawkeyes won two tight games against top-10 teams this weekend to remain atop the Big Ten.



Ben Palya





Iowa forward/midfielder Maddy Murphy runs the ball down the field during the Iowa Field Hockey game against Ohio University on Sep. 10, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Ohio 8-0. Casey Stone



No. 1 Iowa field hockey stepped up on the east coast this weekend, taking home two ranked victories to move to 12-0 on the season.