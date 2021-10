Glenanne hammer UCD to continue their fine start in EY Hockey League



Stephen Findlater





Shane O’Donoghue: scored a hat-trick in the first half for Glenanne in the league leaders’ 6-0 win over UCD. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho



Three Rock Rovers produced some fireworks but ultimately ended with two losses from the Euro Hockey League Ranking Cup weekend in Belgium.