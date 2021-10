Men’s EHL Ranking Cup







M16: KHC Dragons 5 (F Denayer 2, N Della Torre, M Cobbaert, R Rubens) KHC Dragons 1 (E Mazkour)



Felix Denayer put on a showcase to delight the home Dragons crowd as they closed out the men’s ABN AMRO Ranking Cup weekend with a 5-1 win over Rot-Weiss Köln.