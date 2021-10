Men’s EHL Ranking Cup







Mannheimer HC 5 (G Peillat, R Hartkopf, P Zmyslony M Schachner, J Wiegand) HC Minsk 1 (M Staradub)



Three late goals saw Mannheimer HC eventually break the shackles to land fifth place from the men’s EHL Ranking Cup in Brasschaat, seeing off HC Minsk who earn ninth place for their weekend’s work.