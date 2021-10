Men’s EHL Ranking Cup







Hampstead & Westminster 4 (M Guise-Brown, J Kelly, M Ramshaw, J Sharp) Three Rock Rovers 1 (J Hosking)



Three second quarter goals put Hampstead & Westminster on course for a strong 4-1 win to earn a share of 13th place overall from the men’s ABN AMRO EHL Ranking Cup with Three Rock Rovers ending 17th.