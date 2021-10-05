By Ever A. Marinelli





The Crimson’s 9-1 start ties 2018 for its best start to the season across the last 10 seasons. Next up on the team’s slate are matches against Ivy rivals Yale and Dartmouth. By Timothy R. O'Meara



Consecutive weekends of back-to-back wins bumped Harvard field hockey to No. 12 in the country. Exciting victories over Columbia and Bucknell, and then against the University of Pennsylvania and University of New Hampshire the following weekend brought the team’s overall win-loss tally to 9-1, marking an incredible start to the season.



