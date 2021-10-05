Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey domestic season starts with sub-junior academy national championship inaugural

Published on Tuesday, 05 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
After six days of pool matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 10, the semifinals on October 12 and medal matches on October 13


Sub-junior academy national championship inaugural (Source: Hockey India) X Sub-junior academy national championship inaugural (Source: Hockey India)

A total of 24 teams will vie for top honours at the inaugural sub-junior academy national championship, marking the start of domestic hockey season in the country.

