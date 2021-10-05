Hockey domestic season starts with sub-junior academy national championship inaugural
After six days of pool matches, the quarterfinals will be played on October 10, the semifinals on October 12 and medal matches on October 13
A total of 24 teams will vie for top honours at the inaugural sub-junior academy national championship, marking the start of domestic hockey season in the country.