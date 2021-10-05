Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

USMNT Gears Up for 2022 PAC with Two-Leg Europe Tour

FRANKFURT, Germany & ANTWERP, Belgium - It was 20 months ago that the U.S. Men’s National Team got together for an international tour, let alone faced outside competition. Within that timeframe, a new coaching staff was appointed as well as a freshly named 2021-22 USMNT roster. As the team prepares for the men’s 2022 Pan American Cup (PAC), a World Cup qualifier, in January, they will embark on a quick five-day, two-leg Europe tour that will include trainings and test matches.

