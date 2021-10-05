….targets "Top Six” spot in Pan Am Cup



by Nigel Simon





T&T’s Brianna Govia closes in on Peru captain Camila Mendez during the Women's Pan American Challenge final at the Villa Maria del Triunfo Pan American Complex, Lima, Peru, on Saturday. Peru won 2-0. Photo: PAHF.



T&T senior women’s hockey team coach Anthony “Bumper” Marcano says he is very pleased with his team’s performance at the just concluded Pan Am Challenge and is expecting a tough battle ahead at the Pan American Cup, next year.



