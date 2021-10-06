Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Smith adds depth to Iowa field hockey’s roster

Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments

Senior forward Ciara Smith is one of the Hawkeyes’ leading scorers, and she isn’t even a starter.

Ben Palya


Iowa forward Ciara Smith runs the ball down the field during the Iowa Field Hockey game against Ohio University on Sep. 10, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Ohio 8-0. (Casey Stone/The Daily Iowan) Casey Stone

Iowa field hockey’s offense has scored 47 goals in just 12 games this season, putting the ball in the net nearly four times per contest.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.