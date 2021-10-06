Senior forward Ciara Smith is one of the Hawkeyes’ leading scorers, and she isn’t even a starter.



Ben Palya





Iowa forward Ciara Smith runs the ball down the field during the Iowa Field Hockey game against Ohio University on Sep. 10, 2021 at Grant Field. Iowa defeated Ohio 8-0. (Casey Stone/The Daily Iowan) Casey Stone



Iowa field hockey’s offense has scored 47 goals in just 12 games this season, putting the ball in the net nearly four times per contest.



