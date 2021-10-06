The last results gathered by our representatives were not sufficient to keep 3 representatives. In the Ladies, on the other hand, the Belgians will be competing for the very first time in the prestigious European competition





BRASSCHAAT Euro Hockey League Ranking Cup 2021 Rot-Weiss Köln – KHC Dragons



Very bad news for our country which will no longer have 3 representatives in EHL for the 2022-2023 season. Indeed, despite the title won by the Waterloo Ducks in 2019 or the bronze medal won by the Leo, this year, during the Final 4 reshaped due to the pandemic, in Amsterdam, the results achieved in recent years, and this week. -end during the EHL Ranking Cup, by the Dragons (2 wins and 5th place) and La Gantoise (1 victory, 1 loss and 13th place), were unfortunately not enough to keep a place in the Top 3 of European nations which is occupied by Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.



