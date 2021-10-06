Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Bad news for Belgium as they lose their 3rd EHL ticket

Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
View Comments

The last results gathered by our representatives were not sufficient to keep 3 representatives. In the Ladies, on the other hand, the Belgians will be competing for the very first time in the prestigious European competition


BRASSCHAAT Euro Hockey League Ranking Cup 2021 Rot-Weiss Köln – KHC Dragons Picture: Conor Harte. WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT FRANK UIJLENBROEK

Very bad news for our country which will no longer have 3 representatives in EHL for the 2022-2023 season. Indeed, despite the title won by the Waterloo Ducks in 2019 or the bronze medal won by the Leo, this year, during the Final 4 reshaped due to the pandemic, in Amsterdam, the results achieved in recent years, and this week. -end during the EHL Ranking Cup, by the Dragons (2 wins and 5th place) and La Gantoise (1 victory, 1 loss and 13th place), were unfortunately not enough to keep a place in the Top 3 of European nations which is occupied by Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.