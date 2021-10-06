Pakistan Hockey Federation is confident of participating in the FIH Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar





Pakistan Junior Hockey Team (Representational Image)



Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is confident of participating in the FIH Junior World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24 to December 5, after having missed the last edition of the event in India due to visa issues. PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar said that despite being informed late about the tournament by the world body (FIH), the federation has still managed to send all necessary documents to the Indian High Commission on time for smooth processing of visas for its contingent.



