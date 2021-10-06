Hockey India's decision comes a day after England's withdrawal from the junior men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar over similar reasons.





India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP Photo



New Delhi: India on Tuesday pulled out of next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games' hockey competition, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK's discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country, a day after England's withdrawal from the junior men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar over similar reasons.



