Hockey India withdraws teams from Birmingham CWG citing COVID concerns, discriminatory quarantine rules

Published on Wednesday, 06 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
Hockey India's decision comes a day after England's withdrawal from the junior men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar over similar reasons.


India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP Photo

New Delhi: India on Tuesday pulled out of next year's Birmingham Commonwealth Games' hockey competition, citing COVID-19 concerns and UK's discriminatory quarantine rules for travellers from the country, a day after England's withdrawal from the junior men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar over similar reasons.

