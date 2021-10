Showdown between two top-5 teams starts at 4 pm on Friday in State College







PISCATAWAY, N.J. - A huge game is on tap this weekend for No. 5 Rutgers field hockey, as the Scarlet Knights face another top-five foe, taking on No. 4 Penn State this Friday on the road. The Scarlet Knights enter the weekend at 9-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.