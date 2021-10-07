By Darayus Sethna





Ohio University field hockey players fight against Western Michigan University for the ball during the home game on Friday, March 26, 2021 in Athens, Ohio. Photo by Kelsey Boeing | The Post



After a hard-fought 3-2 victory in double overtime against Davidson, Ohio has an opportunity to start a winning streak. However, they will have a quick turnaround. The Bobcats will host Bellarmine and travel to Columbus for a matchup with Ohio State over the weekend.



