India sweep FIH Annual Hockey Awards, men's Olympic champions Belgium question the process

Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
Harmanpreet Singh won the men's 'Player of the Year' award and Gurjit Kaur was recognised as the best player in the women's section.


India's Harmanpreet Singh won the men's 'Player of the Year' award. Image: Twitter/@13harmanpreet

Lausanne: India swept the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) annual awards on Wednesday, claiming the top honours in all the categories based on a system of voting which was lambasted as a "failure" by men's Olympic champions Belgium.

