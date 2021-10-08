Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 1 Iowa field hockey travels to Michigan for two matchups

Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
The Hawkeyes will take on Big Ten foe Michigan State along with nonconference opponent Central Michigan this weekend.

Ben Palya


Iowa forward Maddy Murphy celebrates a goal during a field hockey game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Grant Field on Friday, September 6, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 11-0.Hannah Kinson

Iowa field hockey faced one of the most difficult two-game stretches on its 2021-22 schedule last weekend. The Hawkeyes traveled to the east coast to take on then-No. 6 Rutgers and then-No. 7 Maryland. The Hawkeyes returned to Iowa City with a pair of 2-1 wins over the Scarlet Knights and Terrapins.

