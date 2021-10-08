No. 1 Iowa field hockey travels to Michigan for two matchups
The Hawkeyes will take on Big Ten foe Michigan State along with nonconference opponent Central Michigan this weekend.
Ben Palya
Iowa forward Maddy Murphy celebrates a goal during a field hockey game between Iowa and Central Michigan at Grant Field on Friday, September 6, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Chippewas, 11-0.Hannah Kinson
Iowa field hockey faced one of the most difficult two-game stretches on its 2021-22 schedule last weekend. The Hawkeyes traveled to the east coast to take on then-No. 6 Rutgers and then-No. 7 Maryland. The Hawkeyes returned to Iowa City with a pair of 2-1 wins over the Scarlet Knights and Terrapins.