Rachel Houston scores RU goal, Gianna Glatz posts season-high eight saves







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 5 Rutgers field hockey claimed another signature victory on Friday afternoon, taking down No. 4 Penn State by a 1-0 margin. The victory marked RU's eighth ranked win of the season, with six of them coming on the road, three against top-10 teams, and two against top-five foes (No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Penn State).



