No. 5 Field Hockey Downs Second Top-5 Road Foe this Season with 1-0 Win at No. 4 Penn State

Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
Rachel Houston scores RU goal, Gianna Glatz posts season-high eight saves



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – No. 5 Rutgers field hockey claimed another signature victory on Friday afternoon, taking down No. 4 Penn State by a 1-0 margin. The victory marked RU's eighth ranked win of the season, with six of them coming on the road, three against top-10 teams, and two against top-five foes (No. 3 Northwestern and No. 4 Penn State).

