BENGALURU: Robin Arkell and Wayne Lombard, the men who transformed Indian men and women’s hockey team’s fitness, have decided to move on. The South Africans, named scientific advisors for the men and women’s team respectively in 2017, put in their papers and are currently working on handing over their duties at the national camps currently under way at the SAI, South Centre here.