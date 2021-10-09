Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hard decisions have to be taken for big goals — Narinder Batra

IOA President Narinder Batra backed Hockey India's decision to pull out of next year's CWG to ensure greater focus on the Asiad


Narinder Batra IOA

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Friday backed Hockey India's decision to pull out of next year's Commonwealth Games to ensure greater focus on the Asiad, saying "hard decisions" have to be taken for bigger goals and it wasn't feasible to even send a second-string team.

