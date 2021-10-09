Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

The Pro League experience will help us improve our game, says goalkeeper Savita Punia

Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 0
The Indian women's hockey team players feel the upcoming FIH Pro League tournament will give them a chance to prepare for next year's Asian Games


Indian women's hockey team (Source: Hockey India)

Set to make its debut in the FIH Pro League this season, the Indian women's hockey team players feel the upcoming tournament will not only provide invaluable exposure but will also give them a chance to prepare themselves ahead of next year's Asian Games.

