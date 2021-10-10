By Joshua Dolgoff





UNC senior forward Erin Matson (1) maintains possession as she drives into the goal during the Tar Heels' home game on Oct. 8 against the Duke Blue Devils. UNC won 4-1, and Matson scored her 100th career goal as a Tar Heel. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel



No. 9 North Carolina uses a strong second half and three goals from Erin Matson, now at 100 for her career, to take down No. 22 Duke 4-1 on Friday night, improving to 8-4 on the season.



