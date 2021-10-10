Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Erin Matson’s historic day leads UNC field hockey to 4-1 victory over Duke

Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

By Joshua Dolgoff


UNC senior forward Erin Matson (1) maintains possession as she drives into the goal during the Tar Heels' home game on Oct. 8 against the Duke Blue Devils. UNC won 4-1, and Matson scored her 100th career goal as a Tar Heel. Photo by Ira Wilder | The Daily Tar Heel

No. 9 North Carolina uses a strong second half and three goals from Erin Matson, now at 100 for her career, to take down No. 22 Duke 4-1 on Friday night, improving to 8-4 on the season.

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.