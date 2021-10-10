CGF President hoping to persuade India to change mind over Birmingham 2022 hockey withdrawal
By Duncan Mackay
Talks have begun to try to get India to reverse a decision to withdraw their men and women's hockey teams from next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images
Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin is hopeful she can still persuade India to compete in the hockey tournaments at Birmingham 2022, despite both the men and women’s teams announcing their withdrawal earlier this week.