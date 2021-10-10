Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

CGF President hoping to persuade India to change mind over Birmingham 2022 hockey withdrawal

Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 8
View Comments

By Duncan Mackay


Talks have begun to try to get India to reverse a decision to withdraw their men and women's hockey teams from next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin is hopeful she can still persuade India to compete in the hockey tournaments at Birmingham 2022, despite both the men and women’s teams announcing their withdrawal earlier this week.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.