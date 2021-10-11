Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
Junior Meghan Ward scored the game winner with six seconds left in overtime

By Krissy Kowalski


Junior Sydney Huang passes the ball during a game against Cornell on Oct. 10. Credit: Carol Gao

Nerve-racking.

That is how it must have felt for the Penn field hockey team during their game against Cornell on Saturday. In a game that needed an overtime for a winner to be decided, the Quakers were able to walk away with a gritty win by a score of 2-1 to defeat the Big Red (6-4, 2-1 Ivy). Penn (4-6, 1-2 Ivy) was able to secure their first Ivy League win of the season.  

