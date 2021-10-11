Field hockey emerges victorious in thriller vs. Cornell
Junior Meghan Ward scored the game winner with six seconds left in overtime
By Krissy Kowalski
Junior Sydney Huang passes the ball during a game against Cornell on Oct. 10. Credit: Carol Gao
Nerve-racking.
That is how it must have felt for the Penn field hockey team during their game against Cornell on Saturday. In a game that needed an overtime for a winner to be decided, the Quakers were able to walk away with a gritty win by a score of 2-1 to defeat the Big Red (6-4, 2-1 Ivy). Penn (4-6, 1-2 Ivy) was able to secure their first Ivy League win of the season.