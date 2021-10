Shane Connuck





Emma DeBerdine charges down the pitch during Maryland field hockey's 3-0 win over James Madison on Oct. 10, 2021. (Autumn Hengen/The Diamondback)



Three days after hitting the golden goal to send No. 8 Maryland field hockey out of Charlottesville, Virginia, victorious, Hope Rose was moving toward the post in the second quarter of the Terps’ match against James Madison on Sunday afternoon.