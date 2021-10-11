Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

EY Hockey League roundup: Shirley McCay heroics hand Pegasus victory

Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

Belfast side top of the pile as UCD, Pembroke, Old Alexandra and Loreto all chalk up wins

Mary Hannigan


Former Ireland international Shirley McCay was in club action this weekend. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

She might have brought an end to an international career that yielded a record 316 caps, but Shirley McCay is still proving to be a major influence for her club Pegasus, no more so than on Saturday when she cracked home the winning goal in her side’s top-of-the-table EY Hockey League game against Catholic Institute in Belfast.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.