Thakur said being the main financier of Olympic sports in the country, the government has every right to take calls on matters of national representation.





India's Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. AFP



New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday came hard on Hockey India for unilaterally deciding to pull out of next year's Commonwealth Games, saying the national federation is bound to consult with the government before taking any such step.



