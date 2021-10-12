Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

No. 9 UNC field hockey falls to No. 10 Liberty for its first loss in Karen Shelton Stadium

Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 1
View Comments

By Kaitlyn Schmidt


Senior midfielder Eva Smolenaars (21) bats the ball during UNC's field hockey game against Liberty University on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Liberty won that game 4-0. Photo by Abigail Pittman | The Daily Tar Heel

The No. 9 North Carolina field hockey team (8-5, 2-1) dropped its first game ever in Karen Shelton Stadium in a 4-0 blowout loss against the No. 10 Liberty Flames (10-2, 4-0) on Sunday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.