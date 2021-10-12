By Kaitlyn Schmidt





Senior midfielder Eva Smolenaars (21) bats the ball during UNC's field hockey game against Liberty University on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chapel Hill, N.C. Liberty won that game 4-0. Photo by Abigail Pittman | The Daily Tar Heel



The No. 9 North Carolina field hockey team (8-5, 2-1) dropped its first game ever in Karen Shelton Stadium in a 4-0 blowout loss against the No. 10 Liberty Flames (10-2, 4-0) on Sunday.



