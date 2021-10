Cambria Lee





JMU midfielder Rachel Yeager strides toward the ball against Northeastern on Oct. 1.



JMU field hockey went scoreless in its loss to No. 7 ranked Maryland on Sunday, losing 3-0. This is the Dukes’ fifth loss of the season and second scoreless game of the year — the other was their 2-0 loss at Appalachian State on Sept. 10. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak.