Dar Hockey Academy Boys in Junior World Cup Probables

Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 2
By Ijaz Chaudhry

No less than seven Dar Hockey Academy boys are among the 29 probables announced by the Pakistan Hockey Federation for the Junior World Cup The training camp starts in Karachi on Oct 14.



The Junior World Cup featuring teams from 16 nations is being held in Bhubaneswar, India from Nov 24 to Dec 5.

The Lahore based Dar Academy selects players from all over the country:

Academy boys called in the camp: Waqar goalkeeper (Lahore)), Aqueel Ahmed (Kohiwala, district Khanewal), Murtaza Yaqoob (Lahore), Hammad Anjum (Chichawatni, district Sahiwal), Adeel Latif (Lahore), Ali Aziz (Lahore)& Abdul Rahman (Kot Radha Kishan, district Kasur)

All these players have been members of one or more Dar HA teams that toured Holland, Belgium, and Malaysia in recent years.

Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info

