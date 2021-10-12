By NANDAKUMAR MARAR







Hockey goalkeepers are supposed to be the faceless people on the turf, till a reflex save happens or a mistake occurs. The expression behind the helmet grille, a burst of delight or a cry of despair, is out of sight for the fan as reaction follows goalmouth action. It takes special talent via razor-sharp reactions, a strong mind to get over errors, a big heart to accept responsibility alone as the last line of defence, before a custodian can emerge as the sport’s goalkeeping face.



