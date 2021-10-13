I will never forget the win against Australia in quarterfinal - Former Hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne
Former Indian women's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne talks about his team's campaign at the Tokyo Olympics in an exclusive chat with The Bridge.
By Abhijit Nair
Sjoerd Marijne (Source: India Today)
One of India's biggest takeaways from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was the splendid display by the country's women hockey team. The women in blue threw in a big surprise during their time in Tokyo, making their way into the semifinal of the quadrennial event for the first time in history.