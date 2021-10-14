Leah Howard





(Michigan Photography)



The No. 2-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team (11-0, 3-0 Big Ten) travels to Iowa City, Iowa, to face No. 1 ranked Iowa (14-0, 5-0 Big Ten) at 2 p.m. CDT on Friday (Oct. 15) at Grant Field for the Wolverines' sixth straight game against a ranked opponent -- and third in a row against a top-10 opponent. Michigan will wrap up the weekend road trip with a noon slate against Indiana (7-7, 1-4 Big Ten) on Sunday (Oct. 17) at the IU Field Hockey Complex in Bloomington.



