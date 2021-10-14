Gyanendro said that Belgium and its players questioning the voting system was disrespectful towards the Indian winners and demeaning their achievements.





Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Image: Twitter/@sports_odisha



Hockey India has asserted that Belgium’s public expression of displeasure over Indians sweeping the FIH annual awards is nothing short of “racial discrimination” and the world body should initiate a thorough investigation into the matter.



