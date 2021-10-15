Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Former hockey international Saranjeet passes away

Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments

Santu, as he is more affectionately called in hockey circles, was not well for the last three months.

V. V. Subrahmanyam


Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh   -  Special Arrangement

Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh has passed away in Hyderabad. He was 59 and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.



Santu, as he is more affectionately called in hockey circles, was not well for the last three months.

The former State Bank of India hockey player, who played for Coronation Club in local league, represented Hyderabad juniors and seniors for many years in the late 70s and 80s and also played for India, which toured Germany in 1983.

Former players and Olympians including Alloysius Edwards, Telangana Hockey Secretary N. Mukesh Kumar, former India junior coach Narinderpal Singh, former National players Surinder Singh, Uday Velu, and Narsing offered condolences.

Sportstar

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.