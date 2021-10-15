Santu, as he is more affectionately called in hockey circles, was not well for the last three months.



V. V. Subrahmanyam





Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh - Special Arrangement



Former hockey international Saranjeet Singh has passed away in Hyderabad. He was 59 and is survived by his wife, daughter and son.





Santu, as he is more affectionately called in hockey circles, was not well for the last three months.



The former State Bank of India hockey player, who played for Coronation Club in local league, represented Hyderabad juniors and seniors for many years in the late 70s and 80s and also played for India, which toured Germany in 1983.



Former players and Olympians including Alloysius Edwards, Telangana Hockey Secretary N. Mukesh Kumar, former India junior coach Narinderpal Singh, former National players Surinder Singh, Uday Velu, and Narsing offered condolences.



Sportstar