No. 1 Iowa field hockey to host No. 2 Michigan at Grant Field

Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 30
Both the Hawkeyes and Wolverines are undefeated on the season, and will match up on Friday in Iowa City.


Iowa forward Leah Zellner blocks Michigan fullback Halle O’Neil during the fourth quarter of the Big Ten field hockey tournament semifinals between No. 5 Iowa and No. 1 Michigan on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Grant Field. With five minutes left of the game, Iowa pulled their goalkeeper to replace the position with another player on offense. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Wolverines, 0-2. Michigan will go on to play against No. 7 Ohio State in the championships on Saturday. Hannah Kinson

No. 1 Iowa field hockey will have its biggest test of the season so far against No. 2 Michigan this weekend.

