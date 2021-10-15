Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey World Cup teams announced

Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
by Helge Schütz


Some of the national women's players and officials, from left: Kimber le Roux (manager), Reagon Graig (NHU president), Petro Stoffberg, Caitlin Gillies, Jaime Gillies, Danja Meyer, Armin van Staden, Kaela Schimming, Erwin Handura (coach) and Freddy Mwiya (NSC chief administrator). Photo: Helge Schütz

NAMIBIA's national men and women's indoor hockey teams were announced at the Namibia Sports Commission yesterday, ahead of the Indoor Hockey World Cup which takes place in Liege, Belgium, in early February next year.

