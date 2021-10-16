Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

No. 3 Field Hockey Topples No. 8 Maryland

Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 22
Win is Program’s First over the Terps since 1998 and Fourth Top-10 Win this Season



PISCATAWAY, N.J. – No. 3 Rutgers field hockey earned yet another signature win on Friday afternoon, taking down No. 8 Maryland. The win marked RU's first victory over Maryland since 1998, the final Big Ten foe for RU to defeat since joining the league. With the victory, the Scarlet Knights improved to 11-2 on the season and 4-1 in Big Ten play. It was their ninth ranked win of the season and fourth over a top-10 foe.

