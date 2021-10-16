Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Used insights gained as reserve to do well in matches: Simranjeet on meomorable Tokyo Olympics performance

Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 10:00 | Hits: 24
View Comments

Simranjeet Singh credits the insights he gained as a reserve for his sensational performance during the Tokyo Olympics, including a brace in the historic bronze medal match.


India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP Photo

New Delhi: Waiting on the sidelines can sometimes be a blessing in disguise, feels Indian hockey team mid-fielder Simranjeet Singh, who credits the insights he gained as a reserve for his sensational performance during the Tokyo Olympics, including a brace in the historic bronze medal match.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.