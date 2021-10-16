Simranjeet Singh credits the insights he gained as a reserve for his sensational performance during the Tokyo Olympics, including a brace in the historic bronze medal match.





India men's hockey team celebrates after winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year. AP Photo



New Delhi: Waiting on the sidelines can sometimes be a blessing in disguise, feels Indian hockey team mid-fielder Simranjeet Singh, who credits the insights he gained as a reserve for his sensational performance during the Tokyo Olympics, including a brace in the historic bronze medal match.



