COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – After a thrilling shootout victory back in August to claim bronze, the Junior U.S. Men’s National Team captured their second medal in event history and first since 2008 at the Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC). Although falling just short of directly qualifying for the 2021 FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup (JWC), the team was the first reserve should a nation pull out.