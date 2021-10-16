The Indian women’s hockey team has won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 and finished runners-up last time.



By Aarish Ansari





Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey to start in December Picture by WSP



The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be held from December 5 to 12 in Donghae, South Korea, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Friday.



