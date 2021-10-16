Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey to start in December

Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021
The Indian women’s hockey team has won the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2016 and finished runners-up last time.

By Aarish Ansari


Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 hockey to start in December Picture by WSP - This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2021 will be held from December 5 to 12 in Donghae, South Korea, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Friday.

